Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,841,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,928,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,499,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,809,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

