home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on home24 (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
home24 Trading Up 0.5 %
ETR H24 opened at €7.52 ($7.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. home24 has a 52 week low of €2.50 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of €14.88 ($15.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.48.
home24 Company Profile
