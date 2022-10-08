home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on home24 (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR H24 opened at €7.52 ($7.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. home24 has a 52 week low of €2.50 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of €14.88 ($15.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.48.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

