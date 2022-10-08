Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) vs. Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Financial Analysis

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honest and Capstone Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million 0.97 -$38.68 million ($0.43) -7.77 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.51% -22.07% -14.48% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Honest and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 4 1 0 2.00 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Honest currently has a consensus price target of $6.79, indicating a potential upside of 103.34%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

Honest has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.35, indicating that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Honest beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, America Fiber Optics Group, its products include fiber optics cables. The company was founded on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

