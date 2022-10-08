Hord (HORD) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Hord (HORD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Hord token can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $307,213.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hord Token Profile

Hord was first traded on January 31st, 2021. Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 tokens. Hord’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hord’s official website is www.hord.app.

Buying and Selling Hord

According to CryptoCompare, “Hord (HORD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hord has a current supply of 320,000,000 with 86,247,452.306858 in circulation. The last known price of Hord is 0.02743116 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $212,543.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hord.app/.”

