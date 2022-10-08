HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($114.29) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.50 ($67.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €70.60 and its 200 day moving average is €91.14. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.55 ($60.77) and a twelve month high of €140.10 ($142.96).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

