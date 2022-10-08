Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 185,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.