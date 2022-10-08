Hovde Group Cuts New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target to $12.50

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group to $12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

