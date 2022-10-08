HubGame Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.32 Million (HUB)

HubGame (HUB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One HubGame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HubGame has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. HubGame has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $36,806.00 worth of HubGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HubGame

HUB is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2022. HubGame’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. HubGame’s official Twitter account is @hub_gamefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HubGame is hubgame.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HubGame (HUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. HubGame has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HubGame is 0.00784223 USD and is up 11.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39,032.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hubgame.io/.”

