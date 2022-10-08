Hudi (HUDI) Price Tops $0.21

Hudi (HUDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Hudi token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. Hudi has a market cap of $1.45 million and $98,169.00 worth of Hudi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hudi has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hudi

Hudi’s launch date was September 15th, 2021. The official website for Hudi is humandataincome.com. Hudi’s official message board is medium.com/humandataincome. The Reddit community for Hudi is https://reddit.com/r/hudi. Hudi’s official Twitter account is @humandataincome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hudi

According to CryptoCompare, “Hudi (HUDI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hudi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Hudi is 0.21372167 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://humandataincome.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hudi directly using U.S. dollars.

