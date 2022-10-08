Hulk Inu (HULK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,313.00

Hulk Inu (HULK) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Hulk Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hulk Inu has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hulk Inu has a market capitalization of $388,495.69 and $10,313.00 worth of Hulk Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hulk Inu Token Profile

Hulk Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2022. Hulk Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens. Hulk Inu’s official Twitter account is @hulkinuofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hulk Inu’s official website is hulk-inu.com.

Buying and Selling Hulk Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hulk Inu (HULK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hulk Inu has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hulk Inu is 0.00000004 USD and is down -8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,073.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://hulk-inu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hulk Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hulk Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hulk Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

