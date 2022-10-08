Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $519.28.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $563,554,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $503.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.34 and a 200 day moving average of $465.51. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

