Humans.ai (HEART) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Humans.ai (HEART) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Humans.ai has a market cap of $3.67 million and $240,294.00 worth of Humans.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humans.ai has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Humans.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Humans.ai Profile

Humans.ai launched on December 5th, 2019. Humans.ai’s total supply is 7,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,800,000 tokens. Humans.ai’s official Twitter account is @humansdotai. The official message board for Humans.ai is medium.com/humansdotai. The official website for Humans.ai is humans.ai.

Humans.ai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humans.ai (HEART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Humans.ai has a current supply of 7,800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Humans.ai is 0.00520998 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $180,280.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://humans.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humans.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humans.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humans.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

