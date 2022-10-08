Husky Avax (HUSKY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,304.00

Husky Avax (HUSKY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Husky Avax has a market cap of $493,650.87 and approximately $13,304.00 worth of Husky Avax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Husky Avax has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Husky Avax token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Husky Avax

Husky Avax is a token. Its launch date was May 12th, 2021. Husky Avax’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,387,660,675,250 tokens. Husky Avax’s official Twitter account is @avaxhusky and its Facebook page is accessible here. Husky Avax’s official website is www.husky.space. Husky Avax’s official message board is medium.com/@huskyavax. The Reddit community for Husky Avax is https://reddit.com/r/huskyavalanche/.

Buying and Selling Husky Avax

According to CryptoCompare, “Husky Avax (HUSKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Husky Avax has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Husky Avax is 0.00000001 USD and is down -17.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.husky.space/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Husky Avax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Husky Avax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Husky Avax using one of the exchanges listed above.

