HyperCash Market Cap Hits $4.96 Million (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $404,353.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00307570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00133767 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00066354 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022405 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is https://reddit.com/r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperCash is medium.com/@media_30378. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @hcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash (HC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate HC through the process of mining. HyperCash has a current supply of 45,071,909.329052. The last known price of HyperCash is 0.10854111 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $301,517.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://h.cash/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.