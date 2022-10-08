HyperonChain Price Reaches $0.0107 (HPN)

HyperonChain (HPN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, HyperonChain has traded down 45.8% against the dollar. HyperonChain has a total market cap of $580,456.06 and approximately $116,562.00 worth of HyperonChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperonChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HyperonChain Token Profile

HyperonChain’s genesis date was August 29th, 2022. HyperonChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,348,400 tokens. HyperonChain’s official Twitter account is @hyperonchain. The Reddit community for HyperonChain is https://reddit.com/r/hyperonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperonChain’s official website is hyperonchain.com.

Buying and Selling HyperonChain

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperonChain (HPN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HyperonChain has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HyperonChain is 0.01180634 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $88,476.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperonchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperonChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperonChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

