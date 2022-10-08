HZM Coin (HZM) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

HZM Coin (HZM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. HZM Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $36,040.00 worth of HZM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HZM Coin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HZM Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HZM Coin

HZM Coin’s genesis date was July 15th, 2021. HZM Coin’s total supply is 3,999,406,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,799,960,904 tokens. The official website for HZM Coin is hzmcoin.com. HZM Coin’s official Twitter account is @hzmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HZM Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HZM Coin (HZM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HZM Coin has a current supply of 3,999,406,183.3 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HZM Coin is 0.00301467 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $22,809.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hzmcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HZM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HZM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HZM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

