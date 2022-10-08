I will poop it NFT Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.25 Million (SHIT)

I will poop it NFT (SHIT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, I will poop it NFT has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. I will poop it NFT has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $480,946.00 worth of I will poop it NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I will poop it NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

I will poop it NFT Profile

I will poop it NFT’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2022. I will poop it NFT’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. I will poop it NFT’s official website is pieceofshit.wtf. I will poop it NFT’s official Twitter account is @pieceofshit_wtf and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I will poop it NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I will poop it NFT (SHIT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. I will poop it NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of I will poop it NFT is 0.00000006 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $333,084.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pieceofshit.wtf/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I will poop it NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I will poop it NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I will poop it NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

