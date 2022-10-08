Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

IEP stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

