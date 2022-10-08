iCommunity Labs (ICOM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million

iCommunity Labs (ICOM) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. iCommunity Labs has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $14,664.00 worth of iCommunity Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iCommunity Labs has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One iCommunity Labs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iCommunity Labs Token Profile

iCommunity Labs’ launch date was February 1st, 2022. iCommunity Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for iCommunity Labs is icommunity.io/en/news. The official website for iCommunity Labs is icommunity.io/en. iCommunity Labs’ official Twitter account is @icommunity_io.

Buying and Selling iCommunity Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “iCommunity Labs (ICOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. iCommunity Labs has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iCommunity Labs is 0.07345856 USD and is up 7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $155.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icommunity.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCommunity Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCommunity Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iCommunity Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

