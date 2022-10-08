Idavoll DAO Price Hits $0.0019 (IDV)

Idavoll DAO (IDV) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Idavoll DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll DAO has a market cap of $1.74 million and $95,925.00 worth of Idavoll DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idavoll DAO has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Idavoll DAO Token Profile

Idavoll DAO was first traded on October 19th, 2020. Idavoll DAO’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,886,640 tokens. Idavoll DAO’s official Twitter account is @idavolldao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Idavoll DAO is www.idavoll.network. The official message board for Idavoll DAO is idavolldao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Idavoll DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Idavoll DAO (IDV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Idavoll DAO has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 903,886,640.0550209 in circulation. The last known price of Idavoll DAO is 0.00200109 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $125,137.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.idavoll.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

