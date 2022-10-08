Idle Ninja Online (NINKY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million

Idle Ninja Online (NINKY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Idle Ninja Online has a market cap of $1.26 million and $9,901.00 worth of Idle Ninja Online was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle Ninja Online has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle Ninja Online token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Idle Ninja Online

Idle Ninja Online was first traded on December 12th, 2021. Idle Ninja Online’s total supply is 3,750,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Idle Ninja Online is https://reddit.com/r/idleninjaonlinereddit. The official message board for Idle Ninja Online is medium.com/idleninjaonline. Idle Ninja Online’s official website is nft.monsters.ninja. Idle Ninja Online’s official Twitter account is @idleninjaonline and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Idle Ninja Online

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle Ninja Online (NINKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Idle Ninja Online has a current supply of 3,750,100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Idle Ninja Online is 0.00034014 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $410.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nft.monsters.ninja/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle Ninja Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle Ninja Online should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle Ninja Online using one of the exchanges listed above.

