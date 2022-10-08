Illuvium Price Hits $56.32 on Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $36.66 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium token can currently be purchased for $56.32 or 0.00288693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,861 tokens. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Illuvium is illuvium.medium.com. The official website for Illuvium is illuvium.io.

Illuvium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium (ILV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Illuvium has a current supply of 7,000,000 with 650,861.11822608 in circulation. The last known price of Illuvium is 56.41475459 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,210,591.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://illuvium.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

