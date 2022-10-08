Immortl (IMRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Immortl (IMRTL) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Immortl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immortl has traded 344% higher against the US dollar. Immortl has a market cap of $327,141.18 and approximately $23,631.00 worth of Immortl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immortl Profile

Immortl’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Immortl’s total supply is 9,674,999,763 tokens. Immortl’s official Twitter account is @one_immortl and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immortl is one-immortl.medium.com. Immortl’s official website is www.one-immortl.com.

Immortl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immortl (IMRTL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Harmony platform. Immortl has a current supply of 9,674,999,763 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Immortl is 0.00003449 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $68.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.one-immortl.com/.”

