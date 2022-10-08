IMOV (IMT) Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

IMOV (IMT) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One IMOV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IMOV has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. IMOV has a market cap of $559,192.38 and $714,844.00 worth of IMOV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,407.83 or 1.00008351 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002136 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022446 BTC.

IMOV Token Profile

IMT is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2022. IMOV’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. IMOV’s official Twitter account is @imovofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. IMOV’s official website is imov.app.

Buying and Selling IMOV

According to CryptoCompare, “IMOV (IMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. IMOV has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IMOV is 0.01393047 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $462,533.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://imov.app/.”

