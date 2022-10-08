impactMarket (PACT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.40 Million

impactMarket (PACT) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. impactMarket has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $15,916.00 worth of impactMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One impactMarket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, impactMarket has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

impactMarket Profile

impactMarket’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,680,403,451 tokens. The official message board for impactMarket is medium.com/impactmarket. impactMarket’s official Twitter account is @ipctmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for impactMarket is www.impactmarket.com.

impactMarket Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “impactMarket (PACT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Celo platform. impactMarket has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of impactMarket is 0.001451 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $61.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.impactmarket.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as impactMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade impactMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy impactMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

