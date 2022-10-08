Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price objective on the stock.

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,991 ($24.06) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,993.50 ($24.09). The firm has a market cap of £18.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,893.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,801.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

