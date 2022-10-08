Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,350 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $22.40 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

About Imperial Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.2546 per share. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

