Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.88.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IMO opened at C$64.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$40.96 and a 1 year high of C$72.96.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

