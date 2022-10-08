Impermax (IMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $170,591.00

Impermax (IMX) traded down 83.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Impermax has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $170,591.00 worth of Impermax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impermax has traded 85.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impermax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Impermax Profile

Impermax was first traded on April 22nd, 2021. Impermax’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Impermax is https://reddit.com/r/ImpermaxFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Impermax’s official website is www.impermax.finance. Impermax’s official Twitter account is @ImpermaxFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Impermax

According to CryptoCompare, “Impermax enables Indirect Liquidity Providing. This means liquidity providers can lend funds to other providers who use them to earn AMM yields and then share the returns with the lender. All impermanent loss is carried by the borrower.The official Impermax ticker is “IMX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impermax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impermax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impermax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

