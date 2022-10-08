Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 44,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,138.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $68,321.61.

On Monday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 6,612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $546,283.44.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $32,041.59.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

