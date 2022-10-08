Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after buying an additional 1,973,236 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

