Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 5.1 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

