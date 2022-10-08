Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Independent Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 92,446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Independent Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Independent Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

