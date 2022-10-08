Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) PT Lowered to $83.00

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Independent Bank Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of INDB opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Independent Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank
In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $891,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Independent Bank
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 257.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $94,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
