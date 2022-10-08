Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $130.50

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 132.25 ($1.60), with a volume of 285805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Industrials REIT in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.31 million and a PE ratio of 372.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.74.

In related news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

