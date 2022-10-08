Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.30 ($46.22) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.10).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

