Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €36.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.29) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($20.10).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

