Inflation Adjusted USDS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,424.00 (IUSDS)

Inflation Adjusted USDS (IUSDS) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Inflation Adjusted USDS token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002526 BTC on major exchanges. Inflation Adjusted USDS has a total market cap of $384,230.86 and $13,424.00 worth of Inflation Adjusted USDS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Inflation Adjusted USDS has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Inflation Adjusted USDS

Inflation Adjusted USDS’s total supply is 2,210,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,515 tokens. Inflation Adjusted USDS’s official Twitter account is @spicetradeai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Inflation Adjusted USDS is spicetrade.ai.

Inflation Adjusted USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inflation Adjusted USDS (IUSDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Inflation Adjusted USDS has a current supply of 2,210,259 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Inflation Adjusted USDS is 0.49659638 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $551.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spicetrade.ai.”

