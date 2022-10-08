Inflation Adjusted USDS (IUSDS) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Inflation Adjusted USDS (IUSDS) traded down 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Inflation Adjusted USDS token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Inflation Adjusted USDS has a total market cap of $384,230.86 and $13,424.00 worth of Inflation Adjusted USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Inflation Adjusted USDS has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Inflation Adjusted USDS

Inflation Adjusted USDS’s total supply is 2,210,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,515 tokens. Inflation Adjusted USDS’s official website is spicetrade.ai. Inflation Adjusted USDS’s official Twitter account is @spicetradeai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Inflation Adjusted USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inflation Adjusted USDS (IUSDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Inflation Adjusted USDS has a current supply of 2,210,259 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Inflation Adjusted USDS is 0.49659638 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $551.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spicetrade.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inflation Adjusted USDS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inflation Adjusted USDS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inflation Adjusted USDS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

