Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $318,916.00

Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Inflation Hedging Coin has a total market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $318,916.00 worth of Inflation Hedging Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inflation Hedging Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inflation Hedging Coin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Inflation Hedging Coin Profile

Inflation Hedging Coin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. Inflation Hedging Coin’s total supply is 621,439,126,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,983,977,459 tokens. Inflation Hedging Coin’s official Twitter account is @ihcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Inflation Hedging Coin’s official website is www.ihcoin.io. The Reddit community for Inflation Hedging Coin is https://reddit.com/r/ihcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Inflation Hedging Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Inflation Hedging Coin has a current supply of 621,439,126,933 with 119,642,987,723.47 in circulation. The last known price of Inflation Hedging Coin is 0.0000979 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $438,903.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ihcoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inflation Hedging Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inflation Hedging Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inflation Hedging Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

