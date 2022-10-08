Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inotiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inotiv’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Inotiv Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,125,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 498,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 239,674 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

