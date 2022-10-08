Insider Buying: Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 100,000 shares of Arix Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £103,000 ($124,456.26).

Arix Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of LON:ARIX opened at GBX 104 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 119.40, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.95. The firm has a market cap of £134.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. Arix Bioscience plc has a 12-month low of GBX 102 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.76).

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

