Insider Buying: Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 100,000 shares of Arix Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £103,000 ($124,456.26).
Arix Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of LON:ARIX opened at GBX 104 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 119.40, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.95. The firm has a market cap of £134.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. Arix Bioscience plc has a 12-month low of GBX 102 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.76).
About Arix Bioscience
