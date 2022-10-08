Insider Buying: Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO) Insider Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Rating) insider Brian Arthur Hall acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £240,000 ($289,995.17).

Shares of GWMO opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.13. Great Western Mining Co. PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 249 full and fractional claims covering an area of approximately 20.7 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; and 107 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 10 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group.

