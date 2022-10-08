Insider Buying: Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Buys 12,420 Shares of Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Keith Edelman purchased 12,420 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £29,808 ($36,017.40).

Headlam Group Stock Performance

Shares of HEAD stock opened at GBX 247 ($2.98) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 316.31. The stock has a market cap of £207.44 million and a PE ratio of 771.88. Headlam Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 510 ($6.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Headlam Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,687.50%.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.