Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Purchases 35,844 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,119,802 shares in the company, valued at C$68,080,714.17.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Linamar alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation bought 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation bought 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$65.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.85 per share, with a total value of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,269,405.51.

Linamar Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$56.36 on Friday. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Linamar

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.