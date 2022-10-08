Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases 30,700 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,478,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner bought 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $199,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner acquired 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner acquired 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE RKT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

