Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases 30,700 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,478,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner bought 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $199,424.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $199,872.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $200,075.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner acquired 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $199,906.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner acquired 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $199,598.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.
Rocket Companies Trading Down 4.3 %
NYSE RKT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.