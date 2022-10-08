Insider Buying: Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) insider Ewen Cameron Watt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £8,370 ($10,113.58).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

LON SCF opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 297.24. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a twelve month low of GBX 262.78 ($3.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.50 ($3.86). The stock has a market cap of £191.37 million and a PE ratio of 651.26.

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.