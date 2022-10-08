Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.7 %

ABNB opened at $108.54 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

