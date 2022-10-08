Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) CFO Sells 7,303 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

