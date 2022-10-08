Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,235,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Inhibrx Price Performance
Shares of INBX stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on INBX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Trading of Inhibrx
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
